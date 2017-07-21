We're in 'very good health' boast 50,000 people living in Laois

Well over half of the people in Laois say they are in 'very good health', according to the latest Census results.

Asked about their health Status in April 2016, 25,128 men and 25,004 women answered that they were in very good health.

A total of 23,413 felt their health was good while 6,805 answered 'fair' when filling out the Census form for the Central Statistics Office.

A total of 1,145 said their health was bad while 198 people were in 'very bad' health.

A substantial number of people - 3,004, of the 84,697 people living in Laois gave no health status.

The census also found that more than 10 per cent of the population, - 11,393 - had some form of disability.