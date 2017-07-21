Laois Weather: Mixed outlook for weekend

Friday night will bring a mix of cloud and clear spells with some well scattered showers. The showers will mainly affect southern parts where a few will be heavy. Lows of 9 to 11 Celsius. It will be coolest inland where a few mist or fog patches may develop.

Saturday will be dry in most parts with some sunny spells. However, there will be some scattered showers about and a few may be heavy. Highs of 17 to 19 Celsius.

Scattered showers will die out on Saturday night, and it will become mostly dry with good clear spells. Lowest temperatures will be around 9 to 12 degrees.

Sunday will see isolated showers on Sunday with some sunny spells. It will get slightly milder as top temperatures reach 18 to 21 degrees. It will stay mostly dry on Sunday night with lowest temperatures around 11 to 14 degrees.