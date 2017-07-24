Water stations set up by Irish Water as Laois customers remain cut off

Temporary water stations have been set up at the National School in Johnstown, at Galmoy Village and at the Square in Rathdowney as the water supply has been cut off in the area since Sunday evening.

Due a mechanical failure of a pump at the Galmoy Water Treatment Plant, Irish Water confirmed that customers in Galmoy and Rathdowney are currently without water affecting 3,500 people.

The pump is currently being worked on and is now expected to be repaired by 8pm today, Monday July 24.

Once the repair is complete it will take a number of hours for the network to fully recharge and normal service to be restored to all customers.

A statement from Irish water advised people to boil the water they collect at the temporary water stations.

"Customers are reminded to bring clean containers and to boil water taken from these stations before use, as a precaution.

"Irish Water apologises to customers for the inconvenience caused and thanks them for their patience while crews work to repair the pump."

Customers can contact our customer care helpline 24/7 on 1850 278 278 or visit www.water.ie for further updates.

