Rathdowney water supply is partially back, says Irish Water

Irish Water has confirmed that a mechanical failure of a pump at the Galmoy Water Treatment Plant which is supplying customers in Galmoy and Rathdowney has been repaired and water is currently entering the network.

This has resulted in a partial network supply being restored on Monday evening with a full network supply expected to be in place from Wednesday morning.

Temporary water stations at the National School in Johnstown, at Galmoy Village and at the Square in Rathdowney will remain in place until further notice.

Irish Water will continue to monitor the situation closely over the coming hours and through the night. A further update will be issued.

Irish Water has apologised to the 3,500 customers who were affected by this unplanned outage and thanked them for their patience and co-operation.

Customers obtaining water from the temporary water stations are reminded to bring clean containers and to boil water taken from these stations before use, as a precaution.

Customers can contact our customer care helpline 24/7 on 1850 278 278 or visit www.water.ie for further updates.