Laois Weather: Good spell to continue

Tuesday is going to be a nice dry day, with plenty of hazy sunshine. It will be warm with highest temperatures of 19 to 23 degrees.

Tonight will be mild and humid with rain, drizzle and fog and a spell of heavy rain towards dawn.

Temperatures will be between 14 to 16 degrees.

A wet start on Wednesday will clear quickly during the morning to be replaced by sunny spells. It will remain sunny for the afternoon and evening, with the risk of some local showers. The temperature will be between 16 to 20 degrees.