Ten stages Laois people go through before getting Electric Picnic tickets

There is no doubt that Electric Picnic is one of if not the biggest events of the year in Laois and has been since its inception in 2004.

Stradbally comes to life each year on a weekend where the weather is hard to judge but everyone is up for the craic anyway.

Laois people have a long running love affair with the festival, as it is one of the few huge Irish music festivals to happen so close to home.

The smell of FOMO (fear of missing out!) bursts out of Stradbally and lingers far and wide around the county for anyone who chooses to sit at home and hear the hum of music from their back garden.

We all know we are going to go to EP but because it is 'only down the road' Laois people hcan be slow to getting around to actually buying the tickets.

While many people in Laois religiously buy their ticket and accept that they are going to have the weekend of their life, many leave it to the last minute.

Here are the ten stages a Laois person goes through when considering going to Electric Picnic.

1. Vow that they are not going to the picnic this year - We all know that person. Christmas rolls around and they still haven't bought their early bird ticket.

2. Talk about booking a holiday that weekend instead - Just get out of Laois (remember the smell of FOMO?)

3. They watch the Electric Picnic website like a hawk for lineup announcements.

4. They talk about how they don't know any of the acts - London Grammer? Who are they?

5. They talk about how EP isn't what it used to be - Back in my day there was none of that...

6. They never get around to booking that holiday.

7. They spontaneously buy a tent in Aldi one Sunday morning.

8. It is two weeks before the festival and they post a status on Facebook asking if there are any tickets going.

9. Two days before the festival they frantically meet their sister's friend's cousin for ticket in a car park somewhere an hour away from Laois. ROADTRIP.

10. They go and have the time of their life but vow that next year they are getting an early bird ticket. (Repeat from no.1 again next year!)

