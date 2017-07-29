Stolen credit card used to get gift vouchers
Credit card
A man has been charged with using a stolen credit card to obtain gift vouchers.
Inspector Eamonn Curley gave evidence that on September 10 last, Jacob Owodunni (41), Athy, Kildare, allegedly went to a Topaz station in Monasterevin and requested €400 of One4all vouchers, offering a credit card for payment.
It is alleged the card didn’t work, so he made a phone call and provided details of a different card.
It later transpired that this card had been stolen, and when the gardaí searched his home they found the credit card and a large quantity of One4all vouchers.
The matter was adjourned to September 7.
