Stolen credit card used to get gift vouchers

A man has been charged with using a stolen credit card to obtain gift vouchers.

Inspector Eamonn Curley gave evidence that on September 10 last, Jacob Owodunni (41), Athy, Kildare, allegedly went to a Topaz station in Monasterevin and requested €400 of One4all vouchers, offering a credit card for payment.

It is alleged the card didn’t work, so he made a phone call and provided details of a different card.

It later transpired that this card had been stolen, and when the gardaí searched his home they found the credit card and a large quantity of One4all vouchers.

The matter was adjourned to September 7.