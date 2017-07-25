Laois man charged with sexual assaults on 17-year-old girl

A 31-year-old Laois man has been charged with two counts of sexual assault against a minor.

At last week's sitting of Portlaoise District Court, Detective Garda Brian Kennedy gave evidence that the man, who cannot be named, was in a relationship with the injured party’s mother.

The injured party was 17 at the time of the alleged offences, which occurred in an area of Laois in 2013. She is now 21.

On one date in 2013, it was alleged that the victim and the accused were moving furniture when he brought her to the floor, held her upper arms and tried to remove her pyjama bottoms.

The girl said she would tell her mother, to which it is alleged the accused replied that if she did he would tell her mother she was on drugs and having sex with people.

On a second date in 2013, while the two were watching TV, it is alleged the accused attempted to kiss her on the cheek and put his fingers inside the waistband of her pants.

After hearing the outline of the alleged facts Judge Catherine Staines refused jurisdiction, meaning the matter will now go to the circuit court.

The matter was adjourned to October 5 for the serving of a book of evidence on the accused.

The accused was granted bail, with a condition that he must have no contact with the injured party.