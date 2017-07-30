A 26-year-old man who drove at the “outrageous speed” of 185km/h has been fined and put off the road.

At last week’s sitting of the district court in Portlaoise, Stephen Gayson (26), Hoare Abbey, Cashel, Tipperary, was charged with careless driving.

Inspector Eamonn Curley gave evidence that on July 1, at 6.45pm, on the motorway at Ballydavis, the accused was detected driving at 185km on a motorcycle. He had no previous convictions.

Defence, Ms Josephine Fitzpatrick said her client works as a welder and had arranged a visa to travel to Australia, where he will be driving.

She said he had put his whole career in jeopardy by committing the offence.

“That’s an outrageous speed, I have to mark the seriousness of it,” said Judge Catherine Staines.

The accused was convicted and fined €300 and disqualified from driving for three months.

Judge Staines acceded to a request from defence to postpone the disqualification to December 14 so the accused could travel.