Abbeyleix man's van struck car on narrow road

An Abbeyleix man has been convicted and fined €200 for striking another vehicle with his van.

Eddie Condren (47), Boley Hill Cottage, Boley, Abbeyleix, was charged with careless driving, at Shanahoe, Laois, on June 7, 2016.

Inspector Eamonn Curley told the district court that the injured party met the accused’s vehicle on her side of the road, forcing her to take evasive action.

She sounded her horn and only then did the accused look up, but he stuck her vehicle.

Damage was caused to both the driver's side and passenger's side, said Insp Curley.

Defence, Mr Declan Breen said the road was barely wide enough for two vehicles and the accused was driving a van with a trailer.

The accused was convicted and fined €200.