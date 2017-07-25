Mountrath man charged with burglaries told to keep out of Laois towns

A Mountrath man charged with a number of burglaries has been released on bail with conditions that he stay out of Rathdowney, Portarlington and Ballybrittas.

Before Portlaoise District Court today (Tuesday, July 25), Padraig Dunne (32), Knockanina, Mountrath, faced four counts of burglary, and one count of criminal damage, all between July 1 and July 18 this year.

He is charged with burglary from The Lodge, The Square, Rathdowney; Moore Street, Rathdowney; The Square, Rathdowney; and Conoboro, Rathdowney.

He is further charged with criminal damage, at a public house in Jamestown, Ballybrittas, on July 14.

There were State objections to bail, but Judge Fiona Lydon granted bail subject to a number of conditions:

The accused must reside at his listed address and be available by phone 24/7 if contacted by the gardaí; he must stay out of Rathdowney, Portarlington and Ballybrittas; he must sign on daily at Portlaoise Garda Station; he must stay off drugs except for methadone and continue to engage with Coote Street for his addiction; and he must observe a curfew of 9pm to 7am.

The matter was adjourned back to Portlaoise District Court on September 7.