Laois Weather: Sunny spells and scattered showers

The last of the overnight rain will clear early this morning. The rest of the day will see scattered showers and sunny spells. It will be a cooler and fresher day with top temperatures reaching just 17 to 20 degrees

Tonight will be breezy with scattered showers and good clear spells. Lowest temperatures will be around 10 to 13 degrees.

Thursday will be a blustery day with scattered showers and some sunny spells. It will be cool with top temperatures of just 16 to 19 degrees.