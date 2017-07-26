Laois people could have to ration water depending on the weather

People in Laois have been asked to conserve water as levels are very low in the reservoir at Wolfhill.

Laois County Council sent out a message to say that if the reservoir remains the same over the next three days, people in Laois could have to ration their water.

Cathaoirleach of Laois County Council Padraig Fleming took to Facebook to share the message labelled "URGENT" with the public.

"If it remains the same for next three days they will then have to ration water. This mainly affects The Swan/ Wolfhill/Newtown/Doonane/Crettyard," Cllr Fleming said.

"It covers a big area, the reservoir covers a good few thousand houses.

"The usage is up, the water is going out quicker than it is coming in and if it continues at the level it is at it could have to be rationed which in this case means cutting the water off at 11 or 12 at night until 6am," he added.

While there was some rain this week, this was not enough for the reservoir.

Rain is forecast on Wednesday and Thursday of this week but the weather remains very changeable.

This comes after a water outage in Rathdowney affected thousands of people this week.