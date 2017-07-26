Arrests on the cards following gang threats to Portlaoise Prison staff

Arrests are on the cards following three weeks of an extensive 24-hour Garda protection operation for senior staff in Portlaoise Prison.

The Leinster Express understands that senior members of staff at the prison have been under protection following a number of threatening incidents involving a nationally known gang from the south-west.

It is understood that five members of staff are involved, and a number of these are from Laois.

Two incidents of threatening behaviour have occurred on the private property of senior prison staff, with one of these incidents taking place in Laois.

It is understood that the threats are a result of a crackdown on contraband in Portlaoise Prison.

During a search, phones and other items are believed to have been seized.

This resulted in the transfer of a number of prisoners out of Portlaoise Prison.

It is understood that Portlaoise Gardaí have made substantial progress in their investigations and are following a definite line of enquiry.

The Irish Prison Service and the Garda Press Office declined to comment.