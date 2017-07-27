Irish Water reveal how much water mains pipes need replacement in Laois

A total of 8.5 km of aging water mains pipes need to be replaced in Laois, according to Irish Water.

Irish Water and Laois County Council plan to carry out the replacements under the Laois Water Main Rehabilitation Project.

As part of this project, site investigation works were carried out in late 2016.

The areas of the county that have mains water pipes in need of replacement include Ballylynan, Borris Little, Portlaoise, Erkindale Drive, Durrow, Ballycoolan, Guileen, Clopook, Pearse Street, Mountmellick, Shannon Street, Mountrath, Castletown, Mountrath and 35-56 Harbour Street, Mountmellick.

The mains replacement project is expected to start in 2018.

When asked if it is satisfied with the mains water supply network in Laois, Irish Water said it deals with incidents across the country on a daily basis.

"Due to the age and condition of water mains nationwide, including in Co. Laois, unfortunately burst pipes are not unusual.

"Irish Water has an incident management team in Laois who are equipped to deal with incidents as they arise.

"Not every burst pipe requires the same repair and this depends on the age and type of pipe involved as well as the location," a spokesperson said.

