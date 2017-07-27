Rathdowney and Galmoy water supply fully restored, says Irish Water

Irish Water has confirmed that water has been restored to the 3,500 customers in the Rathdowney and Galmoy areas,following a mechanical failure of a pump in the Galmoy Water Treatment Plant last Saturday.

The temporary water stations established at the National School in Johnstown, at Galmoy Village and at the Square in Rathdowney are no longer in place.

Irish Water expressed its thanks to customers affected by this "unplanned outage for their patience and co-operation while repairs were taking place."