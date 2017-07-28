Portlaoise man assaulted with hurl

Portlaoise Gardai are appealing for information following an overnight assault in Portlaoise.

The incident occurred when a 28-year old man was leaving the town centre at around 2am.

As he was walking back to Forest Park another man approached him at the bottom of Tower Hill.

The man in question asked him for his phone and wallet but the victim refused to give them to him. He then walked away from this man in the direction of Portlaoise Leisure centre. The other man continued to follow him.

A second man approached the victim at the roundabout at the junction of the Ridge road and Tower Hill. This man was carrying a hurl and again asked the man for his phone and wallet.

The injured party pushed the second man and ran away from both men towards the leisure centre.

He was then tripped by the men and received a number of blows to the lower body from the hurl.

The victim party described the two men as being approximately 20 years old. He said they had a Portlaoise accents as far as he could recall.

He described the first man as being 5ft 10 inches and he was wearing a white hoddie with the strings pulled tight covering his face. The second male he described as being of slim build and of shorter height.

The culprits were last seen running in towards St Brigids place

Nothing was stolen in the attack.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Portlaoise Gardai at 057 86 74100.