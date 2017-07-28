WE HAVE A WINNER! The best hairdresser in Laois is...

The results are in and the Leinster Express can reveal after a hotly contested few weeks of voting that Ego Boost, Abbeyleix is the best hairdresser in Laois!

The voting in the final 12 hours of the competition went through the roof and Ego Boost managed to edge ahead of John Coss Creative Hair, Portlaoise to claim the title.

The two had been neck and neck all week but with 32% of the votes as of 9am on Friday, July 28, Ego Boost have proved that they have what it takes to be crowned the winners.

Congratulations to Ego Boost and thank you to all of the Leinster Express readers for voting!

