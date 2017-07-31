Durrow Scarecrow Festival cash to pay for new community building

Record crowds are flocking to Durrow Scarecrow Festival this week, while the community is about to harvest very real rewards from its growing success.

This morning Monday July 31 at its monthly meeting, Laois County Council is expected to approve the sale of a Civil Defence building, formerly the village fire station, to Durrow Development Forum, for the sum of €50,000.

Evelyn Clancy from the forum is hopeful the deal is struck.

"If it is agreed, we hope to bring it back into community use for different organisations of all ages, including our Men's Shed and youth organisations.

"We already own the ICA hall next door, and we hope to join them together and make it the hub of the village," Ms Clancy told the Leinster Express.

The money was raised from previous scarecrow festivals, hosted by the community. The building was put up for sale after the Civil Defence branch was amalgamated. The site on Patrick Street covers 0.146 acres.

This year's festival opened yesterday Sunday, with a record crowd of 4,000 descending on the Laois village to tour up to 200 fun and creative 'scarecrows' dotted around the streets, including a towering gorilla on the village green.

Durrow Scarecrow Festival runs daily until Bank Holiday Monday August 7. More details on events here.