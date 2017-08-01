Portlaoise building site broken into

Gardai are investigating a break in on a building site in Portlaoise over the weekend.

The incident occurred at Conniberry Way, at the back of Knockmay Road, Portlaoise.

Some males got into the site over the weekend and burgled one of the houses and broke windows on 11 more. A window on an onsite meeting room was also broken.

They also broke windows on three machines (two diggers and a tractor).

There was nothing reported stolen but considerable damage was done.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Portlaoise Gardai at 057 86 74100.