Two small dogs stolen in break in at Ballaghmore

Two small dogs and a plasma TV were taken at a break in at a caravan at Ballaghmore on Monday night last, July 31.

The incident occurred between 3pm And 8.30pm.

A 21” Plasma TV was taken as well as Philips DVD player. The two little dogs, white female and black and tan colour male were also taken. The male dog was chipped.

Anyone that was travelling between the above times on the N7 from Borris in Ossory to Roscrea where the apple van used to park are requested to contact Gardai at Portlaoise at 057-8674100 if they saw anything unusual or any strange vehicle parked at the caravan.