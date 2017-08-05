Gardai seek witnesses for large fight at Laois Shopping Centre

Garda are appealing for witneses to a large row that occurred at Laois Shoppping Centre in Portlaoise on Thursday.

The fight began between 4.30pm and 5pm.

It involved a group of 10 people and occurred in the mall.

It's believed that some property was damaged in the incident.

The fight caused fear and alarm amongst innocent bystanders.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Portlaoise Garda station at 057 86 74100.