Vigilance urged after series of car break ins

Gardai have urged motorists to be vigilant after a series of car break ins on Saturday.

Three cars were broken into - one at the cemetery in Stradbally, one at Lough Boora and one at the cemetery in Kilcornac.

Cash, handbags and phones were taken.

Gardai are reminding people to be vigilant when placing items in the boot as culprits may be parked up nearby watching people secure property and remember to check that doors are locked.