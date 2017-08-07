King Kong roars his way to first prize at the Durrow Scarecrow Festival
Photo by Alf Harvey
King Kong has smashed his way to success at Durrow Scarecrow Festival, claiming first prize for the third time for the talented Conahy Vintage Club.
Towering over the festival in the Laois village, the haymazing giant wreaking havoc in a fairground was no huge surprise in gaining the number one prize.
The festival committee announced all the prizewinners in the Scarecrow Village yesterday, Sunday at 4pm, amid the showers.
"From all at Durrow Scarecrow Festival, we extend to Conahy Vintage Club, both our gratitude for such an amazing entry, and of course our utmost congratulations for your well deserved success! King Kong has thrilled and fascinated both young and old, during the festival, and was always the crowd favourite and a very worthy winner," they state.
The good news is the sun is shining on Laois today for the final day of this years's spectacular Scarecrow Festival, with a dog agility show and IWW wrestling guaranteed to attract thousands more visitors.
Full winners as follows:
Overall: The Greatest Show on Earth by Conahy Vintage Group
1st General: Despicable Me 1, 2 & 3 by Marlene & Sophie Tobin
2nd General: Strawerina Ballerina by Ellis Family
3rd General: Cliodhna - Queen of the Banshees by Yarn Bombing Mountmellick
1st Humerous: Scarecrow Sleeping Beauty by Marie Moylan
2nd Humerous: Waiting since Christmas for the scarecrow festival, by Laois Kayak & Canoe Club
3rd Humerous: Reeling in the EARS by Irene Phelan
1st Topical: Bee Keeping by Rose Woods & Kathleen Flynn
2nd Topical: Blaze by Durrow Fire & Rescue
3rd Topical: Donald Trump by Noah and Brenda Murphy
1st School/Pre-school: Beautiful Mini Beasts by St Laserians School, Carlow
2nd School/Pre-school: An Enchanted School by Scoil Tighearnach Naofa, Cullohill
3rd School/Pre-school: Hansel & Gretel by Happy Days Creche
1st Youth: Pirates of the Carribean by 3rd Laois Durrow Scouts
2nd Youth: Ms Bandy Legs by Margaret Doyle
3rd Youth: Drink it in Maaaaan! says Buff by Roisin Phelan
Joint 4th Youth: 'Trump's Bad Hay Day' by John Paul Murphy
Joint 4th Youth: Buddy Bench by Ciaran & Cormac Flynn
1st Youth Assisted: I'm Worn Out by Glen Stanley
2nd Youth Assisted: What a Catch by Ballyragget Scouts
3rd Youth Assisted: Bertie Bassett by Conor Moore
Judges Choice: Willy Wonka Chocolate Factory by Val Delahunty
Judges Choice: Renewal Tree Huggers by Rose Woods
Judges Choice: The Great Escape by Midlands Prison
Judges Choice: The Corpse Bride by Niamh, Hannah & Eabha Woods
Judges Choice: Durrow Scarecrow Fairy Village by Enda & Frankie Carroll
Judges Choice: Harry Potter by Margaret Conroy
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on