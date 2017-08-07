King Kong roars his way to first prize at the Durrow Scarecrow Festival

King Kong has smashed his way to success at Durrow Scarecrow Festival, claiming first prize for the third time for the talented Conahy Vintage Club.

Towering over the festival in the Laois village, the haymazing giant wreaking havoc in a fairground was no huge surprise in gaining the number one prize.

The festival committee announced all the prizewinners in the Scarecrow Village yesterday, Sunday at 4pm, amid the showers.

"From all at Durrow Scarecrow Festival, we extend to Conahy Vintage Club, both our gratitude for such an amazing entry, and of course our utmost congratulations for your well deserved success! King Kong has thrilled and fascinated both young and old, during the festival, and was always the crowd favourite and a very worthy winner," they state.

The good news is the sun is shining on Laois today for the final day of this years's spectacular Scarecrow Festival, with a dog agility show and IWW wrestling guaranteed to attract thousands more visitors.

Full winners as follows:

Overall: The Greatest Show on Earth by Conahy Vintage Group

1st General: Despicable Me 1, 2 & 3 by Marlene & Sophie Tobin

2nd General: Strawerina Ballerina by Ellis Family

3rd General: Cliodhna - Queen of the Banshees by Yarn Bombing Mountmellick

1st Humerous: Scarecrow Sleeping Beauty by Marie Moylan

2nd Humerous: Waiting since Christmas for the scarecrow festival, by Laois Kayak & Canoe Club

3rd Humerous: Reeling in the EARS by Irene Phelan

1st Topical: Bee Keeping by Rose Woods & Kathleen Flynn

2nd Topical: Blaze by Durrow Fire & Rescue

3rd Topical: Donald Trump by Noah and Brenda Murphy

1st School/Pre-school: Beautiful Mini Beasts by St Laserians School, Carlow

2nd School/Pre-school: An Enchanted School by Scoil Tighearnach Naofa, Cullohill

3rd School/Pre-school: Hansel & Gretel by Happy Days Creche

1st Youth: Pirates of the Carribean by 3rd Laois Durrow Scouts

2nd Youth: Ms Bandy Legs by Margaret Doyle

3rd Youth: Drink it in Maaaaan! says Buff by Roisin Phelan

Joint 4th Youth: 'Trump's Bad Hay Day' by John Paul Murphy

Joint 4th Youth: Buddy Bench by Ciaran & Cormac Flynn

1st Youth Assisted: I'm Worn Out by Glen Stanley

2nd Youth Assisted: What a Catch by Ballyragget Scouts

3rd Youth Assisted: Bertie Bassett by Conor Moore

Judges Choice: Willy Wonka Chocolate Factory by Val Delahunty

Judges Choice: Renewal Tree Huggers by Rose Woods

Judges Choice: The Great Escape by Midlands Prison

Judges Choice: The Corpse Bride by Niamh, Hannah & Eabha Woods

Judges Choice: Durrow Scarecrow Fairy Village by Enda & Frankie Carroll

Judges Choice: Harry Potter by Margaret Conroy