A sunny morning in Laois and more sunshine on the way for Wednesday

A sunny start in Laois today, with a full day of sunshine on the way for tomorrow Wednesday.

Met Eireann is forecasting sunny spells this morning but scattered showers will soon develop, turning heavy at times in the afternoon. Highest temperatures between 15 and 17 degrees with light to moderate northerly winds.

Tonight in Leinster showers will become isolated and many places will have a dry and clear night. Lowest temperatures between 8 and 10 degrees with light to moderate north to northwest winds.

The Solar UV Index for today Tuesday is Moderate.

Tomorrow, Wednesday, will be mainly dry with sunny spells. Temperatures will range between 18 and 20 degrees while winds remain moderate north to northwest in direction.

Thursday will be mainly dry with sunny spells and light winds. Friday will be cloudy and breezy with scattered outbreaks of rain. Temperatures will be between 17 and 19 degrees and it will feel humid.