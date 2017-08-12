Portlaoise oil station robbed at gunpoint

Gardai are appealing for witnesses to a robbery at gunpoint which took place in Portlaoise on Friday evening.

At 6pm at Jones Oil, Tea Lane, Portlaoise a man completely covered up entered the oil station with what appeared to be a rifle with a suppressor.

He placed the rifle in the hatch window towards the cashier and demanded they open the door.

Another cashier opened the door letting the raider into the cash room. He took cash from the till in gray plastic g4s security bag and left in the direction of Grattan street.

Gardai appealing for witnesses at 057 86 74100, the confidential line or laoisoffaly.crimeprevention@garda.ie