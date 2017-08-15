New laws coming for Laois parks, where cycling, music, tree climbing and cursing are subject to €1270 fines

One might think the park a perfect place to relax and kick a ball or bring small children for a cycle, but a council invitation to the Laois public to read their park bye laws before they are be updated, has shown some surprising rules.

The 2006 Parks & Open Spaces Byelaws are being updated, and the public is invited to suggest changes.

In the old rules, permission must be sought from the council before anyone can play music, one area that with modern smartphones, may be up for change.

Bicycles, skateboards and roller skates are all banned, in fact all wheeled vehicles except for wheelchairs, prams and buggies.

Dogs are barred from chasing or worrying birds or annoying people. Dog faeces must be picked up, bagged and binned, but guide dogs for the blind are exempt.

Without written council permission, grazing or stray cattle, sheep, horse, donkeys or other animals is banned. Neither can anyone lead, walk or ride a horse or donkey in a park.

There is no climbing allowed on seats, no obscene language, no religious services and no meetings.

On the water, paddling, using model boats and iceskating are all banned activities.

You can't sell anything, or hire out a seat, or take a photo for payment. Alcoholic drinks are also banned.

Musical performances, dancing, concerts, or "the operation of any sound or video broadcasting or receiving apparatus, (radio, television, video, compact disc player, tape player or "Ghetto-blaster etc.)" are all banned unless written permission is given by the council.

Any person breaching any Bye-Law may be removed from the park by a council employee or Garda, and if convicted faces a penalty of up to €1,270.

Read the laws here. Submit your views by email to sports@laoiscoco.ie by Friday September 15.