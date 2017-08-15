70 houses in Co Laois town will end up with Carlow council house applicants

More than 70 homes will have been completed in a Laois town for housing list tenants by next June but people on Carlow Council's housing waiting list will be housed in those homes.

Eoghan Murphy TD, Minister for Housing, Planning and Local Government, today (15 August, 2017) visited a number of social housing schemes for Carlow people.

During a site visit to a project at Sleaty St, Graiguecullen, the Minister turned the sod on 26 units development. The units are set out over 3 blocks and consist of 9 x 2 bedroom terraced houses and 17 x 3 bedroom terraced houses. The housing agency Cluid is developing the project.

Minister Murphy's department said Carlow County Council has established there are significant requirements for housing. It said the Sleaty St project is a very good example of a partnership between a housing body and the local authority to address acute accommodation need in this area which has a low percentage of public housing and large private ownership of housing stock.

The construction of these 26 units is expected to be completed in June 2018.

The Minister also viewed an infill development at Maryborough St, Graiguecullen where construction of 5 apartments comprising: 2 ground-floor 1 bedroom units and 3 upper-floor 2 bedroom units is underway. It is expected that these homes will be ready in October 2017.

This year up to 40 houses in the 74 house Fruithill Manor estate on the Laois side of Graiguecullen went to Carlow waiting list tenants. Co-operative Housing Ireland developed the houses after the estate came out of NAMA. Some 800 houses were originally supposed to have been built in Fruithill Manor. About 19 homes went to Laois people.

While all of Graiguecullen is located in Laois geographically and at Dáil elections, Carlow County Council has responsibility for part of the border town.

The Minister also visited a number of other projects in Carlow. At Tullow Rd the Minister gave stage 1 approval to Carlow County Council to proceed with this Turnkey acquisition of 63 units at a value of approximately €12m.

Minister Murphy also visited four two-bedroom bungalow units at Mount Leinster Park, for elderly persons at a cost of €550,000. The keys will be handed over shortly.

The Minister also formally opened Gleann na Bearu, Bagnalstown (a local authority project) consisting of 24 units comprising: eighteen three-bed, two storey units, and six two-bed bungalows.

The Minister also visited Barrett Street, Bagenalstown, Tintean Housing Association project. The project is a turnkey acquisition of ten three-bedroom terraced houses for the purposes of providing long term accommodation for people currently on Carlow County Council’s Housing waiting list.

The units are set out in 3 storey design and are situated at Presentation Place, Barrett Street in the town centre. Total cost of the project is €1,410,000 approx. of which some €423,000, has been funded under the Capital Advance Leasing Facility with the balance made available from the Housing Finance Agency.

“I would like to compliment Carlow County Council and their partners Cluid & Tintean Housing Association in some of these projects. It is great to see local authorities and Approved Housing Bodies working together to provide much needed social homes,” said Minister Murphy.