Leaving Cert: One in five students got over 500 points in one Laois school

There is great news in Clonaslee College this morning as fantastic leaving cert results have come out for the students.

Principal Noreen Sweeney was delighted with the students.

"It is absolutely brilliant, we are extremely happy and now many of them are waiting on the CAO offers on Monday.

"Forty seven students got their results in Clonaslee today and one in five got over 500 points.

"They are over the moon, screeching and roaring, they are delighted," she said.

The fantastic results in Clonaslee College were tinged only by the wait for CAO offers.

"The results are always tinged with a slight worry for the CAO offers on Monday. We usually have between 70 and 75 percent of our students going on to third level and we would be hoping that would be up this year.

"The points were more important to the students here, the new system was a bit irrelevant, they just wanted to know their points," Mrs Sweeney explained.

