Leaving Cert: Portlaoise College goes from strength to strength

A top mark of around 580 was the achievement realised by one dedicated student at Portlaoise College in this year’s Leaving Cert, with the overall results in the college once again exceeding the glories of past years.

Speaking to the Leinster Express before the first students received their envelopes, principal, Noel Daly said that everyone was very pleased with how this year’s 70 students fared in the exams, with a number achieving 570+ points.

He said that he thought the top mark was somewhere around 574 to 580, with the young man in question planning to go on and study medicine.

“I am absolutely delighted with the results from the school over all, with this year’s maths results well above the national average. We are extremely proud of all our students,” he said, adding that the excellent results are also testament to the commitment of all staff in Portlaoise College.

Among the many happy faces was Raphael Mapwata, Mountmellick, who got on well and achieved the points necessary to go on to study languages and international tourism at DIT.

Also pleased with their efforts were sisters, Lynn and Courtney Breen.

“Maths I was kind of unsure about, but I’m happy enough,” said Lynn, who got 155 points and now plans to go to Carlow Institute of Further Education to do an animal care course.

Meanwhile, Courtney got 194 points, which is what she needed to go to the Sharon Leavy College of Hair and Beauty.

Good friends, Ciara Harney, from Mountmellick, and Katie Lawless, Portlaoise, both got what they wanted in their results, with both intending to go on and do a PLC in beauty therapy in Portlaoise. And Rebecca Conroy, Mountrath, said that she was hoping to get 300, but her total mark of 244 is still enough for her to go on and do a PLC.

Also delighted on the day was Craig McCormack, Portlaoise, who was working out his total mark outside the college building with his mum, Louise.

“We’re just trying to work it out, I think he did very well, he got 80% in Irish anyway,” said Louise, who was very happy with her son’s achievements. Craig now plans to go on and do carpentry locally.

A few students seemed to take the whole thing in their stride, with Eoin Murphy, originally from Kildare, declining to open his results until her returned home.

“Anything over 250 I’ll be happy with,” he said, adding that he hopes to go to LIT to do a management course.