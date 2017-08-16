Leaving Cert: Abbeyleix FETC learners celebrate hard work and sacrifice

There was jubilation and celebration at the Abbeyleix Further Education and Training Centre this morning, as students received their Leaving Certificate results following two years of hard work, commitment and sacrifice.

The results were excellent and both students and staff were very happy to see all the hard work rewarded.

Alan Coss was overjoyed on seeing the results and was very proud of his achievement. Alan is waiting on CAO offers before making up his mind, but has already secured a PLC and an Access course in St Patrick’s College, Maynooth.

Sandra Bergin could not believe her results and said she was over the moon. Sandra is heading to Carlow IT to undertake a pharmacy technician course.

Paul McNamara said all the effort was worth it as he had always wanted to sit his Leaving Certificate, but never got the opportunity to do so until Abbeyleix FETC opened its door to him. Paul is going on to study science at Carlow IT.

Abbeyleix FETC offers a range of PLCs in healthcare, business and art along with a full-time two year Leaving Certificate and general learning with craft. Places are still available. Contact 057 8731127 or email gefarrell@loetb.ie for further information.