Drink-free fun for young people at new Portlaoise club

The local community is being asked for its help in setting up a new voluntary club in Portlaoise to promote a drink and drug-free environment for young people.

The No Name! Club is a national voluntary youth organisation founded in 1978 with clubs throughout the country.

No Name! Clubs are run by and for young people aged 15 years + who come together in a safe and lively environments where there’s fun, friendship and enjoyment without the pressure of alcohol or other drugs.

The organisation was founded to provide an alternative to pub culture for young people in Ireland. The clubs demonstrate a lifestyle in which the use of alcohol or drugs is seen as unnecessary to the enjoyment of a happy, cheerful and fulfilling social life for young people.

Over the last 38 years, thousands of young people have valued their involvement in a programme of activities that allows them to enjoy themselves socially with their peers in safe and friendly environments that are free from the dangers and influences of alcohol and drugs.

At present, there are over 15,000 young people influenced by the No Name! Club throughout the country.

No Name! Club is currently funded through: The Office of The Minister for Children & Youth Affairs and Population Health, Health Promotion, HSE.

Organisers, led by chairperson, Matthew Kennelly, hope to have the new club up and running in Portlaoise by early September and are asking the public to make a donation to help run the club.

Anyone who would like to donate can transfer money to -

IBAN: IE4BOFI9018883753153

BIC: BOFIIE2DXXX

Alternatively, people can send cheques to EBS, Main Street, Portlaoise.