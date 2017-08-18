Best. Store. Ever

Mad about Manga or Marvel? Dazzled by DC? Titillated by trading cards, mesmerised by merchandise, or just crazy about all things comicbook?

Then rejoice, for Portlaoise’s first ever comic shop, Celtic Comics, is set to open tomorrow, Saturday, August 19, based at Railway Street on the corner of O’Loughlins Hotel.

It’s a fitting location, as O’Loughlins was recently the scene of the inaugural Celtic Con - Ireland’s Midland Comic Convention, which drew gaggles of rabid fans to a one-day festival of comics, film merchandise, toys, collectibles, cosplay and all round family fun.

Celtic Con organiser, Mountrath man and lifelong comic fan Martin Moore, is the proprietor behind the new store, which will gradually build up its stock in the coming weeks and months based on the appetites of local aficionados.

Irish comicbook artist Mike Carroll, whose extensive portfolio includes his renowned work on Judge Dredd, will be dropping into the store this Saturday, along with a number of Irish artist and writers.

The official opening of the store will take place in a few weeks, but anyone with even a passing curiosity in the artform of comicbooks should pop down to the shop tomorrow, which will be opening at noon.

Excelsior!