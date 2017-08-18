Laois Rose having a ball as the first 16 Roses selected for Rose of Tralee final

The first 16 Roses to make it to the final of the International Rose of Tralee 2017, were announced on stage in the dome last night.

MC on the night was RTE's Marty Morrissey, who enjoyed a meet and greet with every Rose before chatting to them on stage, which was not televised.

Our lovely Laois Rose Maeve Dunne, 26, an event organiser from Mountmellick, was unlucky not to be listed in the first 16, but is hopeful for the next announcement, to take place tomorrow morning, Saturday, over a breakfast for the Roses.

Also hoping to be on the list in the second round of finalists, is the Perth Rose who has a strong Laois connection.

Kerrie-Ann Barnes, 19, along with Laois Rose Maeve Dunne are both "having the time of their lives" in Tralee, according to Kerrie-Ann's mother Stephanie from Mountmellick.

A Laois neighbour has however already made it to the final.

Offaly Rose Jennifer Byrne was among the first 16 to be chosen.

Jennifer Byrne from Clonaderig, Ballinahown, is a junior doctor at University Hospital Galway, and is now set for the live televised stage interviews with Dáithí Ó Sé next Monday and Tuesday August 21 and 22.