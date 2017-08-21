Kilkenny stabbing victim remains in critical condition

A 22-year-old man seriously injured during an incident at Love Lane, Castlecomer, Co. Kilkenny, on Saturday evening remains in a critical condition in St Luke's General Hospital, Kilkenny.

The three men (two aged in their 30s and one 40s) arrested by Gardaí as part of the investigation have been released without charge. A file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

An incident room has been established at Kilkenny Garda Station and a Family Liaison Officer has been appointed to the case.

Gardaí are continuing to appeal for witnesses who may have been in the Love Lane area of Castlecomer between 5pm and 7pm to contact them. Anyone with information is asked to contact Kilkenny Garda Station on 056 7775000, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.