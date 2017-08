A lorry has this morning (Monday, August 21) overturned into a field on the Ballacolla to Abbeyleix Road.

A garda spokesperson has confirmed to the Leinster Express that the lorry is currently in a ditch and awaiting a tow-truck to remove it.

No one was injured in the incident and there are no traffic delays, as the road has not be closed.

It is not yet known what caused the incident.