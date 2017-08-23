Laois GAA club teams up with heart foundation to raise funds for club and healthy hearts

The Irish Heart Foundation is doing free heart health checks in Ballybrittas this Saturday, at the launch of a special fundraising cycle

A GAA club in Laois has teamed up with the Irish Heart Foundation in a big fundraiser for the club and healthy hearts.

Courtwood GAA is getting ready to launch a 120km B2B Cycle for Life from Blackwater in Wexford back to Ballybrittas.

The cycle takes place in October but the 30 brave local people involved, led by Final Furlong owner Alan O'Halloran, are busy fundraising and training. They will launch the event this weekend with the help of the Irish Heart Foundation.

The group includes Laois GAA player Niall Donoher, All-Ireland Final referee Eddie Kinsella, former Laois player Claire O'Connoll, and physio Darren Burke.

They all hope to raise €30,000 for Courtwood GAA's redevelopment project, the Irish Heart Foundation and Heart Children Ireland.

The launch takes place on Saturday, August 26. Club members and others in the community and surround areas are are invited come along and support.

As part of the launch the Irish Heart Foundation's Mobile Health Unit will be at Donoher's Service Station, Ballybrittas from 11am to 4pm. Trained nurses will be on hand to give free blood pressure checks and comprehensive lifestyle advice on heart health.

Come along on the day and meet some of them, and grab a tea or coffee and some essential heart advice. The cycle launch takes place at noon.

See Courtwood GAA on facebook or B2B Cycle4Life on gofundme.ie