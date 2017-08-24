Music Generation Laois need tutors for School of Rock and Pop

If you're a wizard on the keyboard or a rock god on guitar and can spare some time to share your expertise with music students eager to learn, then Music Generation Laois would like to hear from you.

Music Generation Laois now needs music tutors for the Music Generation Laois School of Rock. They are seeking submissions from experienced acoustic and/or electric guitar tutors, and keyboard tutors.

Completed submission forms must be received by 5pm, Thursday August 31

Submission forms can be submitted electronically by email to rflannery@laoiscoco.ie.

For further details and a submission form see musicgenerationlaois.ie