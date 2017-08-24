'Frenzied' road issues at Laois estate prompt objections to new houses

Antisocial behaviour and the “frenzied activity” of cars parking on footpaths presenting a danger to children are among the reasons that two residents of a Maganey housing estate are objecting to plans for another 20 houses to be built.

The Bruach na hAbhainn estate, located at Killeen in Laois, has remained unfinished for a number of years, but now Mr Jim McDonald has applied to Laois County Council for permission to build 20 new houses at Killeen Village, Maganey.

The proposed development would consist of three two-storey detached houses, one single-storey detached house, six two-storey semi-detached houses and ten two-storey semi-detached houses.

Also planned are eight individual service plots, garages, and car parking spaces, with access through the existing Bruach na hAbhainn development and two entrances onto the county road.

However, Mr Jim Lynam, who lives beside the proposed entrance to the new development, has said that the site remains abandoned and unfinished by the developer.

In a submission to Laois County Council, Mr Lynam claims that the neglect of the estate has devalued his home and the neighbours’ homes, with the developer uncontactable for many years as no one knew of his whereabouts.

He said that there is severe flooding after heavy rain which puts serious pressure on the sewerage system, and fears that if further houses are built it will create a huge runoff and flooding will spread.

He said that there are five unfinished houses in the estate, as well as sites for two houses and three unoccupied houses, all in appalling condition having been broken into and vandalised.

Mr Lynam also raised road safety concerns for children, with young mothers having to walk on the road with strollers as cars park on the footpaths and there is a very narrow space for traffic.

“All of this frenzied activity takes place on the road opposite the proposed new entrance to the proposed new development,” he said.

In a separate submission, Mr James G. and Ms Emer Moore, Bruach na hAbhainn, point out that previous planning applications by the applicant for this site have been refused by the council.

They ask whether these refusals have been addressed and rectified in the new planning application, in particular in relation to the flood risk and sewage/water demand.

“It is our opinion that the existing sewerage and water scheme can barely cope with existing demand and will not be adequate for the proposed new development without considerable investment,” they said.

A decision on the planning application is due by August 31.