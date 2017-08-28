Laois cancer patients invited to Irish Cancer Society conference

The Irish Cancer Society is inviting anyone affected by cancer in Laois to its annual free conference for cancer survivors and their families entitled Living Well with Cancer, which will take place during Cancer Week 2017 this September.

Up to 150,000 people are now living with or beyond cancer in Ireland and there is a growing need to understand the life changing implications a cancer diagnosis can bring. The two day event will see up to 800 cancer patients, survivors and their supporters travelling to Dublin from all over Ireland to attend the conference

For the first time, as part of the overall conference, the Society will also offer a dedicated seminar aimed exclusively at those who have secondary or metastatic cancer called Living with Secondary Cancer – What Happens Now That It’s Back?

This tailor-made programme will address the specific psychological and quality of life needs of those with secondary cancer as well as offering an update on treatments and an overview of clinical trials.

The conference takes place in the Aviva Stadium, Dublin on September 29/30.

For more information or to register to attend go to www.cancer.ie/livingwell2017 or call the Irish Cancer Society on 01 2310500.