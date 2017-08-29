New Stradbally houses for older people

Plans are afoot to build 16 new houses in Stradbally for use by older people.

BDS Alliance Ltd, based in County Meath with company directors Lorcan and Claire Blake, has applied to Laois County Council for permission to demolish an existing habitable house and all outbuildings at Stradbally Main Street, and construct 16 single-storey older person dwellings, comprising of two two-bedroom detached units and 14 two-bedroom semi-detached units.

The plans also include 30 on-site car parking spaces, private amenity space and landscaped public open space, as well as an improved site entrance, minor relocation of existing public road kerb and footpath, and minor relocation of seven existing public parking spaces and a new front boundary wall.

Associated boundary treatments and street lighting, as well as foul and drainage works, are also included in the plans.

A road safety audit is included in the application, which claims that there is “an absolutely negligible and unnoticeable traffic impact associated with the opening of the development”.

A representation in support of the application has been submitted to the council from Cllr Tom Mulhall MCC.

A letter of consent is included from the landowner, Richard (Dick) Dunne, Stradbally.

A decision on the planning application is due from Laois County Council by September 19 next.