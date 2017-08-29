Castletown sports field walking track given greenlight

The greenlight has been given for the construction of a new walking track around the existing pitch at the Castletown Community Sports Field.

The Castletown Community Sports Field Development applied to Laois County Council for planning permission to construct a walking track and associated boundaries, at the field at Bohernaghty, Danganroe, Castletown.

Included in the plans is the removal of existing floodlights and the provision of new floodlights, as well as the construction of a ball wall and storage shed along with all ancillary services and associated site works.

In support of the application, a representation was made to the council by Sean Fleming TD, Castletown.

“This sports field is used extensively and the addition of new floodlights and the construction of a ball wall and storage shed and the walking track will be of tremendous benefit to people in the vicinity,” said Deputy Fleming.

The development group carried out a number of fundraising activities last year in aid of this new track, including a Lip Sync Battle event.