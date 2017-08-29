Winner! The best bag of chips in Laois is from...

We have searched high up and low down and there has been a huge amount of support behind the top ten, but we can finally crown a winner of where you can get the best bag of chips in Laois.

After nominations, a first round of voting and a top ten competition, The Leinster Express can announce that The Arch in Stradbally came out on top with a huge 6,772 votes.

Roberto's in Mountmellick was a very close second with 6,249 votes as of 4pm on Tuesday, August 29.

There was also a huge amount of support for the other eight finalists who did very well to get into the top ten.

Congratulations to The Arch in Stradbally and to all the customers there who love a good bag of chips!

It is a very fitting week for The Arch in Stradbally to shine bright as thousands of people visiting Laois will be close to the best bag of chips in the county as voted for by Leinster Express readers throughout the Electric Picnic weekend.

Congratulations to The Arch in Stradbally on receiving the title of Best Bag of Chips in Laois.