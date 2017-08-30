Laois firemen representing Ireland at World Rescue challenge in Romania

Two Laois firemen are taking on the best emergency rescue crews in the world, at the World Rescue Organisation 2017 Challenge.

Laois is being represented on the world stage in the coming days, as our firefighters again prove they are among the best in the world.

Firemen Bosco Lawlor from Abbeyleix Fire Station and Paul Quail from Portlaoise won the Irish Trauma competition 2017 last May, retaining the national title in Laois for the second year.

Both firemen have higher Driver/Mechanic grades, and had teamed up and worked on their trauma skills ahead of the Irish challenge.

Now Bosco and Paul are taking on the best in the world at treating casualties in simulated emergencies, at the World Rescue Organisation 2017 Challenge in Targu Mures in Romania, over the coming four days. They will be judged by paramedics and doctors from around the world.

Anthony Tynan is Assistant Chief Fire Officer with Laois County Fire & Rescue Service.

"These are experienced officers who have been training for a long time for this, they work very well together. The skills they have learned are used every day around the county, so these competitions help to upskill crews across Laois," he said.

"We wish them the very best of luck and we hope they do well for the county and for Ireland," Asst CFO Tynan told the Leinster Express.