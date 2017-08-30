Laois primary schools wanted for Blue Star Programme

Laois primary schools are being invited to participate in the Blue Star Programme 2017-2018, to increase awareness of Europe and the EU.

Since the first year of the Programme in 2011-2012, Laois has had seven primary schools participate and the Blue Star Programme is eager to see that number grow and grow. Since then, the Blue Star Programme has had nearly 750 primary schools in total across the country participate, with every county represented.

The Blue Star Programme is an education initiative for primary schools across Ireland. The idea of the Programme is to foster better understanding and knowledge of Europe and how the EU affects the lives of citizens among Irish primary pupils through classroom projects and activities.

Primary schools pupils of all ages are challenged to get creative and think about Europe by carrying out projects in relation to four key elements: the History, Geography, Culture and Creativity, and Institutions of the EU. The wider school community are also encouraged to get involved and contribute to the programme.

Above all, the Blue Star Programme is designed to be as curriculum-friendly as possible for teachers so it can fit in with lesson plans already in place.

Primary schools interested in taking part in the Blue Star Programme 2017-2018 can register before Friday, October 13

Check out the new Kids’ Corner on the Blue Star Programme website at www.bluestarprogramme.ie.