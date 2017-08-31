Housing market in Laois: The cheapest and the most expensive Laois homes up for sale

The Electric Picnic county has an eclectic range of houses for sale right now, and houses at opppsite ends of the price spectrum both offer some private peaceful seclusion.

With all roads leading to Laois this weekend for Electric Picnic, some might consider living in what is now an easily commutable county.

Take a look at the cheapest property on offer in the county at the moment, and the most expensive.

Nature lovers who are looking for a serious renovation could find the perfect spot in the quiet Slieve Bloom mountains.

For just €55k, they could buy a generous wooded site of 1.56 acres in the beautiful Glendine area in Camross, with a derelict stone cottage begging for a new life.



Described by auctioneer Tom McDonald as a located in an idyllic sylvan setting, this one bedroom ruined cottage could even provide the ultimate quiet getaway for nature lovers and hill walkers, close to the highest peak in the Slieve Blooms, Ard Erin. It has been on the market for some time and is exempt from stamp duty.

At the other end of the spectrum, for over ten times the price, a modern mansion in Castletown has attracted plenty of online attention.

Cluain Ard is priced at €595k, for a 4,500 sq ft mansion on 12 acres in Castletown.

Built in the 1990s by its current owner, the grand three storey house include a double height hall with a sweeping staircase, a drawing room, dining room, sunroom, tv room, a kitchen with a twin Aga, and a pantry. There are five bedrooms, three of them en-suite with a dressing room in the master bedroom, and tons of storage spaces throughout.

Jordan Auctioneers describe it as a “superb detached 5 Bed residence on private grounds with panoramic views of the surrounding countryside”.

It has a BER rating of C2, with stamp duty adding another €5,950 to the pricetag.

The landscaped 12 acre hilltop site includes electric gates, paddocks and a pond, all in half a kilometre of the Tidy Towns winning village of Castletown, near Mountrath.