Famed Irish wedding planner Franc on his picnic favourites

Among the 55000 at Electric Picnic on Saturday was famous Irish wedding planner Franc, aka Peter Kelly."

"I come every year with my wife and daughter. We've got some of our staff here with their kids so it's a great weekend," Franc told the Leinster Express in the Electric Arena tent where he was enjoying Bird's stunning set.

His highlights?"Too many!"

"The biggest highlight is actually just being here with family and friends, the part I love the most is the craft village, but obviously I love all the main acts too. Jenny Greene was fantastic, and Birdy is fantastic right now. Anything goes here, its fantastic," he said.

He is soon to front RTE's new Irish version of Say Yes to the Dress, where Irish brides get to choose their dream dress in front of the cameras.

"We just finished six days of filming, and have taken three days off to come here. We have brides from nearly every county so there is plenty of variety in the show," he said.

He couldn't confirm yet if any Laois brides are featured, but said "it's mad , it's great fun".