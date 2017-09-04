Five people arrested for handling 'substantial' stolen property at Electric Picnic

Four out of the five are to appear in court over handling stolen property

Five males were detained in Portlaoise Garda Station overnight, following their arrest in Stradbally at Electric Picnic.

The five were arrested for handling stolen property. Four of them are charged and were given bail, to appear in Portlaoise District Court on September 9.

The fifth male is a juvenile and was not charged. All five are from Tallaght.

A Garda spokesperson said "substantial property was recovered", which includes laptops, phones and money.

Last Friday, a "substantial number of drug seizures" were made at the site, including cocaine, MDMA and Ketamine.

These were for "simple possession, and possession for sale or supply", rather than any large single seizures.

This morning a light rain is falling on Laois, making the departure of thousands of tired mucky campers that bit more difficult.

Gardaí have urged people leaving this morning to make sure they are fit to drive.

"Gardaí are appealing to people to ensure they are rested and take their ease travelling home," the spokesperson said.

Over the weekend 55,000 people a day enjoyed the 13th Electric Picnic, which is set to continue for another decade with the signing of a new contract.

Tickets for 2018 are going on sale next week.