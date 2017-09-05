Portlaoise hospital emergency department open as wild cat strikes by locum doctors underway

Measures are in place at Portlaoise Hospital’s A & E as a result of the threat of wild cat strikes by locum doctors.

The Dublin Midlands Hospital Group has said that services are still operating in Portlaoise. However, there may be delays or disruption and patients should attend their GP in the first instance.

Agency staff at a number of hospital around the country failed to show up for work on Monday, in protest at a reduction in pay.

The Minister for Health, Simon Harris has said all Emergency Departments are open.

The disputes centres around a new framework agreement introduced on 1 September which reduces pay for agency doctors from €40 an hour to €34 an hour.

Minister Simon Harris said the new payment structure is still 36% higher than what directly employed doctors are paid.