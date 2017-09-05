Popular Portlaoise bar to close this weekend

One of Portlaoise's most popular bars is to close.

Lethean Bar, on Main Street, announced its closure on its Facebook page. It is to close this Sunday, September 10 for the final time.

"We would like to thank all of our loyal customers and staff through out the years," said the page.



"We will be having a closing down party this Saturday night and we need your help to drink the place dry so there will be fantastic drink offers through out the night. Dj Ger will play the usual foot tappers.



"On Sunday night we will be doing the final send off with acoustic roots hosted by Bill Harney, again great offers through out the night. We have exciting times ahead. Thanks again, hopefully we will see you this weekend."